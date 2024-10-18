Morons on St Mary's: Police warn parents after youngsters caught on roof of Falkirk area school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Foolhardy youngsters have been caught climbing onto the roof of a local primary school, shouting and swearing and making anti-social gestures.

The incident happened at St mary’s RC Primary School, Gauze Road, Bo’ness just after 6pm on Thursday, October 17.

Sergeant Thomas Gorman said: “Around 6.15pm on Thursday, October 17, police received a report of a small number of youths on the roof of a school in the Gauze Road area of Bo’ness.

“Officers attended and carried out a search, but there was no trace in the area. Further enquiries are ongoing. At this time, we’d ask that parents speak to their children and ensure they are aware of the dangers of climbing on buildings.

Police have now issued a warning to parents to tell their children about the dangers of climbing onto roofs (Picture: Submitted)

“Roofs are not designed to withstand the weight of people walking across them and there are seldom barriers at the edge to prevent falls. The consequences of falling from such a height are simply not worth the risk.”