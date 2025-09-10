More traffic restrictions on the way as 'improvement' works continue near Falkirk Helix

The ongoing A9/A904 Improvement Project has caused a fair bit of disruption to motorists and that trend will continue this month – with pedestrians also impacted.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stretch of road between Westfield Roundabout and Etna Road will shut in both directions from 8pm on Sunday, September 14, until 6am on Monday, September 15 to allow Balfour Beatty to remove barriers and install a new traffic management system. Drivers will be diverted via Middlefield Road.

Then, from 6am on Monday, September 15 until 6am on Monday, September 22, temporary traffic lights will be in place on the new section of carriageway, reducing the road to a single lane for around 200 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the existing pedestrian crossing into the Helix falls within the working area it will be temporarily closed. A replacement crossing will be provided just south of Etna Road roundabout to maintain safe access into the park.

Multi million pound A9/A904 improvement works will lead to more traffic restrictions being put in place this month (Picture: Submitted)

Once the temporary traffic lights are removed, the road will revert to narrow lanes in both directions. Further overnight closures and traffic lights are anticipated in October, with details to be confirmed.

Paul Kettrick, head of investment, assets and climate at Falkirk Council, said: “We appreciate these works will cause some delays and apologise for any inconvenience caused, but they are essential as they allow the new carriageway to be connected to the existing road.

"This is an important step in the A9/A904 Improvement Project which, once complete, will bring long-term benefits for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the A9/A904 Improvement Project will ease congestion, improve traffic flow, and unlock land for the Falkirk Gateway development, providing new homes, leisure, retail and business opportunities.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers