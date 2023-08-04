The Newtown Park Association (NPA) launched a fundraising campaign a few years ago with the aim of carrying out much-needed repairs to the boundary wall at the stadium.

An eye-catching sign erected outside the venue at the campaign’s launch read: “Not just another brick in the wall – sorry Pink Floyd – we need to repair the whole wall (£20,000).”

The generosity of locals in rallying to donate via a JustGiving page resulted in £1270 being raised. But there were problems which prevented work from going ahead.

Unique sign apologised to Pink Floyd for the pun but certainly worked in catching the eye of generous locals.

An NPA spokesman said: “Firstly the sum donated, although generous, was insufficient for the NPA to instruct any work, and then the Covid pandemic created further issues as material and labour costs sky-rocketed.

“Additionally, contractors, those still in business, have since been playing ‘catch-up’ and have focused on their previous commitments, their regular customers and the less difficult jobs.

“However, we can now see a way forward with contractors now being interested, especially with the proposal to do the work in sections rather than the whole wall, which seems to be a more appealing way to do the work.”

The spokesman added: “Discussions are now ongoing with contractors as how best to proceed; there are insufficient funds to do the whole wall so the plan is to do the work in sections and contractors are to provide a schedule and costings.

“The benefit of this is it allows work to start and allows NPA further time to source more funding. It will obviously take longer to complete but at least it’s a step in the right direction.”

The NPA has been boosted the funds available as a result of its Santa at Newtown Park event last Christmas, with the net proceeds from that event of £2600 being added to the £1200 raised through the JustGiving initiative.

“We’d like to wholeheartedly thank the people of Bo’ness for their contributions so far,” added the spokesman, “and we look forward to finally being able to make some progress.”