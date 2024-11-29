More support and activities made available to disabled people in Falkirk area

A new approach to delivering day activities and opportunities for adults with disabilities has been agreed following a collaborative process to co-design future support.

Activities and support will be spread throughout the community and investment will be made to Grangemouth’s Dundas Resource Centre to allow people to gather in a single hub when needed.

The proposals were agreed at this week’s meeting of Falkirk’s Integration Joint Board (IJB), which plans local health and social care services.

As part of the new service model, and following recommendations from people accessing support, members of the board agreed to increase staffing numbers and invest in a refurbishment programme at Dundas Resource Centre, while also deciding to formally close Oswald Avenue Resource Centre which has not been used since 2020 as a consequence of the pandemic.

Almost £230,000 is to be invested into Dundas to create new accessible toilets and changing areas; provide a larger dining and café area; install wheelchair-suitable adaptations throughout and upgrade and refresh outdated furnishings.

Alongside the refurbished building, the service will consider how it will offer a range of opportunities from bowling, dancing, arts & crafts, walking, bingo, and support throughout the community.

Fiona Collie, IJB chairperson, said: “People and families who access day opportunities, and staff who provide this much needed support, have told us what is important to them.

"It was clear is it less about a building or place, and more about having opportunities to engage within communities and build better social relationships. It was therefore an obvious choice to realign resources to a single hub at Dundas and expand outwards across the Falkirk area with a wider range of activities.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped shaped this new model, particularly people who use the service and their families and the staff, as well as colleagues from the Falkirk Collaborative Team and Health Improvement Service who contributed to the design of this new approach.

“I look forward to seeing it come to fruition.”

The service at Dundas has also built strong links with the Dollar Park Dementia Service, with people often receiving support from both services.