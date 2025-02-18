More sporting names revealed for Shooting Stars line up in Alzheimer Scotland fundraiser at Falkirk Stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A host of sporting heroes are set to play in a special charity football match at Falkirk Stadium.

Shooting Stars – billed as Scotland’s version of Soccer Aid – will see famous faces battle it out on the pitch in aid of Alzheimer Scotland, raising vital funds to support dementia care, research and improvements in brain health.

The latest names to be unveiled for the match include former Scotland goalie Allan McGregor, former Scotland forward James McFadden, ex-basketball star Kieron Achara and boxers Martin Bakole and David Brophy.

More than 1300 tickets have already been sold for the match, which will be the highlight of a family fun day taking place at Falkirk Football Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

James McArthur, Marvin Andrews, Sanjeev Kohli and Frank McAvennie kick​ed off the event at Hampden Stadium last month. (Pic: Neil Hanna)

The match will see a Scotland Select team – managed by former Rangers manager and Scotland captain Graeme Souness – take on a World Select, under the watch of Mixu Paatelainen, former Finnish footballer and manager.

Others already signed up for the fundraiser include former Celtic and West Ham striker Frank McAvennie; ex-Rangers stopper Marvin Andrews; former Scotland midfielder James McArther, former Scotland striker Suzanne Winters and comedian and Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli.

The day will feature a range of interactive games, face painters and a caricature artist, as well half-time entertainment.

Tickets cost just £5 for adults while under-18s can enter for free.

There’s also a chance to buy tickets for the Shooting Stars Sports Dinner, being hosted in Glasgow’s Radisson Blu hotel from 6pm, where guests can rub shoulders with celebrity players.

Dundee FC assistant manager Stuart Taylor is a lead organiser of the event. He got involved after receiving support from Alzheimer Scotland following his dad’s diagnosis of dementia.

Stuart, 50, said: “It’s fantastic to have even more big names signed up to take part, including two legends for our team managers in Graeme Souness and Mixu Paatelainen.

“Alzheimer Scotland played a big part in my dad’s journey with dementia before he passed away in 2021. My family and I wanted to give something back to the charity and the game seemed the obvious way to raise funds and raise awareness too.

“There’s still time for people to buy a ticket for what promises to be a unique and fun family fundraising event.”

Find out more and book tickets at www.alzscot.org/shootingstars