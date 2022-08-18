News you can trust since 1845
More "real" living wage employers in West Lothian

More West Lothian employers have signed up to the voluntary living wage scheme over the past year, new figures show.

By Radar
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 5:00 am
PA

The Living Wage Foundation encourages employers to sign up to pay a "real" living wage, which is higher than the minimum wage and pegged to living costs.

The rate, which is calculated by a group of economists and applies to employees aged 18 and over, currently stands at £9.90 per hour across the UK and £11.05 in London, to reflect higher prices in the capital.

For comparison, the Government's living wage stands at £9.50 per hour for people aged 23 and over, and £9.18 for over 21s.

Figures shared with RADAR show there were 83 accredited real living wage employers in West Lothian as of the start of July – up from 61 at the same point last year and 17 five years ago.

The soaring cost of fuel, energy and food has put wages under the spotlight.

Workers in some industries have gone on strike this summer, asking for a better deal from their employers.

