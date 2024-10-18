More plans lodged seeking to transform former Grangemouth office building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developers have lodged yet another proposal with the local authority to change the use of the vacant first floor of a Grangemouth office building.

Caledonia Falkirk Limited lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 14 to change the use of the office on the first floor of Royal Bank Chambers, 4 to 10 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to create a hotel.

Last month the firm lodged plans to transform the same first floor office into two “houses of multiple occupancy” then on Friday, October 11.