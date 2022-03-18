MoonWalk Scotland: Grangemouth's Sheona Wilson will be taking part for 14th time and wants you to join her

This will be her 14th time taking part in the popular walk around Edinburgh and she has raised over £3000 for the charity.

Walk the Walk provided a £3 million donation which saw the Maggie’s Forth Valley caring cancer centre built and this week it celebrated its fifth birthday.

All money raised from the event in the capital goes to Scottish cancer projects.

Sheona Wilson, 52, from Grangemouth has been involved with the MoonWalk Scotland since 2006.

Mum-of-one Sheona from Grangemouth said: “I’ve been involved with every single MoonWalk Scotland in some way. At the start, what attracted me was that it was something new and fun. In 2006, I tried to sign up for the first MoonWalk as a walker, but I was too late, so I volunteered for around 12 hours instead!

“In 2007, I made sure that I signed up to walk as soon as entries opened and I’ve completed the Full Moon (26.2 miles) every year since. Before my first MoonWalk, I’d always been a keen walker, but I had never done anything like a half marathon or marathon.

"Now I’m totally hooked! It’s so much fun, a great personal challenge and I really enjoy raising money for such an amazing cause.

The MoonWalk Scotland will return to Edinburgh's streets in June

“I always sign up for The MoonWalk on my own, but every time I take part, I always catch up with somebody and have a nice chat with them as we’re walking along. . Everyone is walking for the same reason – to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.”

Last year, when when there was no live event, Sheona, who works as a business support officer at Syngenta, did The Virtual MoonWalk Scotland following the normal route around the city.

Sheona added: “I walk regularly anyway, but I’ll be stepping up my training walks in the build up to The MoonWalk on June 11. One of my favourite training walks is to park at Polmont and then walk along the canal to Edinburgh.

“I’ll keep on taking part in The MoonWalk as long as I can – I’m always inspired on the night of the event, when they introduce the oldest MoonWalker, who is normally in their eighties.

“I also volunteer at The MoonWalk London, which I really love. I book myself a weekend in London, watch a theatre show on the Saturday afternoon, then volunteer overnight. It’s a win-win situation for me. It’s wonderful to give something back and I know how amazing and supportive the volunteers are when I take part in The MoonWalk Scotland.

“My message to anyone thinking of signing up for The MoonWalk Scotland is just to do it! Everybody has got the ability to complete it and it doesn’t matter how long it takes you, it really is about the taking part. It doesn’t matter whether you do it in five hours or ten hours, it’s a great feeling of achievement when you cross the finishing line and get that medal, alongside the fact that you’re raising money for charity”.

Details of how to sign up here

