Monthly Falkirk Producers Market back in town this weekend

This weekend sees the return of Falkirk Producers Market to the High Street.

The monthly market brings fresh local produce, artisan stalls and a lively community atmosphere to the town centre.

And after disappointment last month when forecast strong winds forced organisers to cancel the market, the traders are looking forward to being back behind their stalls on Saturday, November 1.

Once again the event will be showcasing the best in food, drink, crafts and more from across the region.

Falkirk Producers Market is back in the town centre this weekend for its November event. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

Traders who will be there this weekend are Arbroath Fisheries; Just Baked; The Heebie Jeebie Shop; Sconie Naw; Jaspy Enterprises; Purdies Craftworks; The Squinty Baker; Cedar Cottage Country Foods; SaltRock Brewing; Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food; Kurumi Shiro Handmade and Cartel Signature Sausage Rolls & Pies.

Four town centre businesses are also taking part this month – The Boba Bar Falkirk; Moment in Frame; D&G Sweetzone and the Seagull Trust Bookshop.

Joining the regular traders in November are five new traders. Kinnaird Krafts will be offering a beautiful range of handmade soy wax candles, while Tasty Bites by Claire offer some delicious gluten free products including cakes, traybakes, savoury pies and more.

Puffy Flowers will have handcrafted silk flower wreaths and small floral gifts; Magdalena Dykes Jewellery has whimsical and bohemian jewellery designs and there will be the chance to enjoy melted raclette cheese over baby potatoes cooked over a fire pit from Catering Brasero.

The November Producers Market, organised by Falkirk Delivers, runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 1 in Falkirk High Street. For more information visit the market’s Facebook page.