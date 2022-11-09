Month of mirth at Falkirk Town Hall as trio of top comedy turns look to bring the house down

First up at FTH from 7pm on Friday is Australian funny man Kevin Bloody Wilson, who has returned to the UK following his well-received 2021 F.U.P.C tour.

Due to the rise of political correctness in recent years, Kev has become a sought-after social commentator and the media’s “go to guy” for his comical, yet common

sense take on the world at large.

Jason Manford will be performing at FTH this month

It’s sure to be a hilarious night of music and comedy from the forthright Aussie.

Representing Scotland in this month-long comedy cavalcade is Perthshire farmer Jim Smith from 8pm on Saturday, November 19 with his new show The Hills Have Ayes.

Following his last sell out tour, Jim dons the checked shirt and takes to the road again, returning to Falkirk with a brand-new show telling tales of Scottish rural life and anecdotes from his ever changing world – everything from getting engaged to becoming a dad to trying to farming through the deadly onset of COVID-19 and Brexit.

The last laugh belongs to prime time telly star Jason Manford, who is going to entertain the masses with two shows at FTH on Sunday, November – one at 6pm and one at 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason said: “After the fun we had on my last tour ‘Muddle Class’, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand up show. In these trying times it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle.”

Hazel Beattie, Falkirk Council’s arts development officer for performing arts, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with such talented comedians as part of their UK tours. They’ve all been to Falkirk before and just love our local audience.

"The team are excited to be welcoming everyone along and look forward to seeing them for a fun night out.”

Don’t miss your chance for the best seats in the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad