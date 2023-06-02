Month-long construction work planned for Falkirk area library
Silence might be hard for librarians to achieve later this month as construction work takes place at Grangemouth Library for a number of weeks.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:25 BST
The normally quite and peaceful location in Bo’ness Road will be disrupted from Monday, June 19, as four weeks of work begins on a building project to create an accessible toilet at the premises.
Staff confirmed the library will remain open throughout the construction period and apologised to users for any inconvenience the work would cause.