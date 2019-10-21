Models rock the ‘frox’ in Slamannan

Amateur catwalk queens looked a million dollars and raised a significant sum of cash for Slamannan Parish Church last weekend.

The ladies gathered in the Reilly Gardens venue on Saturday afternoon and turned on the elegance in some top quality high fashion outfits from Frox of Falkirk to coin in an impressive £1637.

The church building was transformed for the special event and the tables were almost as well dressed as the models, with guests enjoying the fund raising fashion show and a

slap-up afternoon tea.

Minister Monica MacDonald said: “It was a huge success with an absolute full house. All the garments worn by our volunteer models were from Frox of Falkirk, each one beautiful, and lovely to wear. We are delighted with the £1637.60 raised through ticket sales and donations and would like to thank everyone who attended this very special event.”