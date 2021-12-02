M&K's strictly success for Strathcarron with dancing fundraiser
Dance teachers waltzed along to Strathcarron hospice recently to hand over a cheque for more than £8000 raised by pupils at their school.
Maria Oakes and Kevin Nicoll run M&K’s School of Dance at Bowhouse Community Centre in Grangemouth.
They teach ballroom and Latin American dance from beginner level right through to private lessons.
Kevin said: “Both Maria and I are professionally trained dance teachers and we run the dancing side of the school, along with Thomas MacLaughlin who deals with merchandise and the admin side.
"Both Maria and I live in Renfrew, but we wanted a charity that is local to our dance class clientele, and Strathcarron Hospice was an easy choice to make.”
The fundraising night on November 13 brought in £8045 for the Fankerton hospice.
They also donated £500 to the Bowhouse centre for allowing them to host the event there.
Handing over the cheque were, left to right, Thomas McLaughlan, Maria Oakes, Kevin Nicoll and Helen Nisbet from Strathcarron.