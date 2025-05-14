Mission accomplished: Grangemouth taxi firm helps elderly residents celebrate VE Day

A taxi firm has done its bit to help the local community in the past and now they have stepped up again to ensure elderly residents did not miss VE Day celebrations.

On Saturday, May 10, Grangemouth Community Care clients were treated to a celebratory afternoon tea in Talbot House by Grangemouth Old People's Welfare to allow them to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

This was only possible for some people thanks to Grangemouth taxi firm Kerse Cabs, whose drivers gave their time and transport free of charge to transport guests to and from the celebrations.

A spokesperson for Grangemouth Community Care said: “There were lots of happy faces when the event ended and the taxi drivers were there to take them home again. A huge thanks is due to the Kerse Cabs, their drivers and the staff in Talbot House for a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon.”

Kerse Cabs boss Gordon Waddell and his drivers were on hand to save the day for elderly residents (Picture: Submitted)

Without Kerse Cabs’ intervention a total of 25 residents would have misse out on the celebrations.

Gordon Waddell, Kerse Cabs’ director, said: “We have done things in the past to help the community out – particularly during COVID. It’s just in our nature. All the drivers are doing this for no charge.”

Five years ago Gordon and the gang were dropping off free afternoon tea boxes and floral displays to brighten up people’s lives during the dark days of the COVID-19 lockdown.

That Kerse Cabs community-minded ethos is still going strong in 2025.

"We’re not one of those firms out to make a mint,” said Gordon. “We always do as much as we can for the community.”

