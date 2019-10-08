Missing teenager has links to Falkirk

Police Scotland are appealing for help to trace a missing West Lothian teenager who has links to Falkirk.

Rhianne Foley, from Winchburgh, was last seen in her home village around 1.50pm on Saturday, October 5.

As there has been no sightings of the 17-year-old since concerns are growing for her welfare.

Rhianne is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, of medium build and with long dark brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black fluffy jumper, black top, skinny ripped black jeans and white Nike trainers.

Rhianne has links to Kirkliston as well as Falkirk.

Anyone who may have seen Rhianne since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4392 of October 5.