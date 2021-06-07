Missing teenage girl from Falkirk found safe and well

Police have confirmed a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Falkirk has been found.

By James Trimble
Monday, 7th June 2021, 10:04 pm

Concerns were growing for the welfare of Connie Begg who was last seen at Falkirk Central Retail Park at 1pm on Saturday before she went missing.

A search for her was launched and police at Falkirk can now confirm that she has been traced safe and well.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank all the members of the public who have helped us with this enquiry.”

Connie Begg (16) was last seen at Falkirk Central Retail Park on Saturday afternoon