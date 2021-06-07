Missing teenage girl from Falkirk found safe and well
Police have confirmed a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Falkirk has been found.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 10:04 pm
Concerns were growing for the welfare of Connie Begg who was last seen at Falkirk Central Retail Park at 1pm on Saturday before she went missing.
A search for her was launched and police at Falkirk can now confirm that she has been traced safe and well.
A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank all the members of the public who have helped us with this enquiry.”