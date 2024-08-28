Missing Picasso home to roost at his Falkirk home after four days on run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A missing Picasso has been returned safe and well to its Falkirk owner.

The wandering Grey African parrot had it’s owner Jackie Adam in a flap when he disappeared last Friday – flying out the door of her home in Windsor Avenue, Bantaskine when her back was turned.

But the tale has a happy ending after he turned up after four days on the run.

Jackie, a technician with the Scottish Ambulance Service, spent four days frantically searching the neighbourhood in the hope of finding Picasso.

Missing parrot Picasso has been found. Pic: Contributed

She had got her feathered friend about a year ago through Parrot Trust Scotland via the SSPCA.

Volunteers at the trust told her he was probably close by and likely up a tree.

Jackie searched across the district, including in the grounds of Bantaskin Primary and Falkirk High schools in the hope of finding him.

But with the torrential rain in recent days was beginning to fear the worst.

However, the flyaway rascal was discovered on Tuesday by workmen in Polmont.

Jackie said: “A lovely lady called Pamela Miller took him in. She didn’t like birds but fell in love with him.

"He’s tired and hungry.

"He knew it was me instantly and even said bye to Pamela on the way to the car.”

Jackie said Picasso became her companion after the tragic loss of her partner Stuart Scott, who died suddenly in April last year, aged only 49.

She added: “Thanks to everyone who looked and listened, as well as sharing my social media posts.

"Picasso is home safe – but he’s now grounded.”