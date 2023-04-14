Missing person: Forth Valley police issue update after body of man, 33, is found

Patrick Allan Monroe, 33, was seen at the Pine Trees Leisure Park Campsite, Tyndrum, at 8am on Thursday, April 6, when it is believed he set out to walk in the hills, possibly in the direction of Benn Oss.

Police Scotland enquiries then established Mr Monroe, who speaks with an American accent, reached the summit of Ben Oss at around 1.15pm and then went on to

scale Ben Lui at around 3pm, before walking along the ridge to Beinn a' Chleibh an hour later.

Police have issued an update regarding Patrick Allan Monroe

It was not yet known what route Mr Monroe took after this.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Thursday, April 13, the body of a man was found in the Tyndrum area. The family of missing man Patrick Monroe has been informed.

