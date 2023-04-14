News you can trust since 1845
Missing person: Forth Valley police issue update after body of man, 33, is found

The search for a missing hill walker has come to a tragic end.

By James Trimble
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 08:41 BST

Patrick Allan Monroe, 33, was seen at the Pine Trees Leisure Park Campsite, Tyndrum, at 8am on Thursday, April 6, when it is believed he set out to walk in the hills, possibly in the direction of Benn Oss.

Police Scotland enquiries then established Mr Monroe, who speaks with an American accent, reached the summit of Ben Oss at around 1.15pm and then went on to

scale Ben Lui at around 3pm, before walking along the ridge to Beinn a' Chleibh an hour later.

Police have issued an update regarding Patrick Allan MonroePolice have issued an update regarding Patrick Allan Monroe
It was not yet known what route Mr Monroe took after this.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Thursday, April 13, the body of a man was found in the Tyndrum area. The family of missing man Patrick Monroe has been informed.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

