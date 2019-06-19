Missing north-east man’s car spotted near Falkirk

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man from the north east whose car was seen near Falkirk.

Iain Hutcheon (54) was reported missing from his home in Keith, Moray shortly after 2am on Wednesday, June 19.

A confirmed sighting of his black Mitsubishi Lancer - registration SG08 KFO - was made southbound on the A876 at Bowtrees Roundabout near Falkirk shortly before 6am today (Thursday).

Inspector Graeme Allan said: “This behaviour is out of character and as time goes on we are growing increasingly concerned for Mr Hutcheon’s welfare.

“We would urge anyone who has information to come forward as soon as possible.

“He drives a distinctive car and I would also ask anyone who believes they may have seen it or Mr Hutcheon himself to let us know.

“We do not know where he may have intended to go after the sighting of his vehicle near Falkirk so any information could be useful.”

Mr Hutcheon is described as being around 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in tall and of medium to stocky build. He is balding with grey hair and wears glasses.

When he left his home he was believed to be wearing black jeans, a navy top with a green collar and work boots.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Mr Hutcheon or his vehicle are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 260 of June 19.