Missing man (83) may be in the Grangemouth area

Police are appealing for assistance to trace Robert Black who was driving his silver Kia Picanto car, registration SE16 PUX , around 10.20am this morning.

Robert, is white, around six feet tall, with grey hair, wearing grey plastic glasses and possibly a grey jumper.

Sergeant Steven Brown, of Cumbernauld Police Station, said: “Robert's family are very concerned about him as it is really out of character for him to leave home without letting anyone know where he is going.

Robert Black was last seen driving out of Cumbernauld this morning

"He may be driving to the Shotts or Grangemouth areas where he had had previous links but could have travelled anywhere. Officers have been checking CCTV locally and on motorways in an effort to trace him.

“Anyone who has information as to where he is should get in touch as soon as they can."