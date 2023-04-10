Missing man, 32: Police Scotland release update on Forth Valley man last seen last Thursday
Police have issued new information regarding a missing Forth Valley man, 32, last seen last Thursday morning.
By James Trimble
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
Christopher Duffy was last seen walking towards St Mary’s Wynd, in Stirling from the direction of Broad Street at around 9.30am on Thursday, April 6. There were
concerns because, at the time, he had made no contact with family or friends.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Christopher Duffy, reported missing from the Stirling area, has been traced safe and well.”