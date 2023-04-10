Missing man, 32: Police Scotland release update on Forth Valley man last seen last Thursday

Christopher Duffy was last seen walking towards St Mary’s Wynd, in Stirling from the direction of Broad Street at around 9.30am on Thursday, April 6. There were

concerns because, at the time, he had made no contact with family or friends.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Christopher Duffy, reported missing from the Stirling area, has been traced safe and well.”