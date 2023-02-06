Missing Grangemouth man: Police issue update on 52-year-old last seen in London area
Police had been appealing for information to help trace a 52-year-old Grangemouth man who was reported missing in the London area.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 2:42pm
Stuart MacMillan was last seen in the Kingston-Upon-Thames area of London at around 8.45pm on Wednesday, February 1. He stated his intention was to return home to Grangemouth and there has been no contact with him since that time.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm Stuart has been traced. We want to thank the public for their assistance.”