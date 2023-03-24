News you can trust since 1845
Missing Forth Valley man: Police renew appeal as concern crows for James, 63,

Police are once again appealing for help to trace a 63-year-old man reported missing from the Forth Valley area this week..

By James Trimble
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:46 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:47 GMT

James Cowderoy was last seen around 10pm on Tuesday, March 21, in Lochard Road, Aberfoyle.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on Lochard Road, between Aberfoyle and Kinlochard, around 2am to 4am on Wednesday, March 22.

James is 5ft 8ins, of slim build with grey/white hair. He wears glasses but may not have them with him.

James Cowderoy was last seen at 10pm on Tuedsday, March 21
Inspector Andrew Bushell said: "Concerns are growing for James' welfare and we are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch. Lochard Road would have been quiet around this time but anyone on that road may hold dash cam footage or information that is key to helping us trace James.

"If you can help please call us on 101, quoting reference number 0516 of Wednesday, March 22.”

