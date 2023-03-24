Missing Forth Valley man: Police renew appeal as concern crows for James, 63,

James Cowderoy was last seen around 10pm on Tuesday, March 21, in Lochard Road, Aberfoyle.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on Lochard Road, between Aberfoyle and Kinlochard, around 2am to 4am on Wednesday, March 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James is 5ft 8ins, of slim build with grey/white hair. He wears glasses but may not have them with him.

James Cowderoy was last seen at 10pm on Tuedsday, March 21

Inspector Andrew Bushell said: "Concerns are growing for James' welfare and we are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch. Lochard Road would have been quiet around this time but anyone on that road may hold dash cam footage or information that is key to helping us trace James.