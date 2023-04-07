News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
1 minute ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
1 hour ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
1 hour ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
13 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
15 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes

MIssing Forth Valley girl: Police release updated statement on Hollie, 14

Police have issued an update on a 14-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday evening.

By James Trimble
Published 7th Apr 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 08:52 BST

Hollie McKinlay was reported missing from the Benview area of Bannockburn – she was last seen there at 5.04pm on Tuesday, April 4, and officers reported her family were becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Hollie McKinlay, reported missing from Bannockburn, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hollie McKinlay, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday, April 4Hollie McKinlay, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday, April 4
Hollie McKinlay, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday, April 4
PolicePolice Scotland