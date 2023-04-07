MIssing Forth Valley girl: Police release updated statement on Hollie, 14
Police have issued an update on a 14-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday evening.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Apr 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 08:52 BST
Hollie McKinlay was reported missing from the Benview area of Bannockburn – she was last seen there at 5.04pm on Tuesday, April 4, and officers reported her family were becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Hollie McKinlay, reported missing from Bannockburn, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”