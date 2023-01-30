Missing Falkirk woman: Police issue update about woman last seen on Saturday night
Concern had been growing for the welfare of a missing Falkirk woman who was last seen in Edinburgh on Saturday night.
By James Trimble
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 2:19pm
Chantelle Stewart, 25, was last seen in the Scottish capital city’s Princes Street at 11pm on Saturday, January 28.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: We can confirm that 25-year-old Chantelle Stewart, who has been reported missing from the Falkirk area and last seen in Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well.
"We’d like to thank the public for their assistance."