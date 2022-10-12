Missing Falkirk man (75): Police release bus footage

William Hogg was last seen getting off the coach at the bus stop at Ancaster Square, off Main Street, in Callander at 12.46pm on Wednesday, October 5.

He is around 5ft 6ins tall, of muscular build, with grey hair and a moustache. He has tattoos on each forearm and wears glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy blue bomber jacket, jeans and black and white trainers.

William Hogg (75) was last seen getting off a bus in Callander

Inspector Alasdair Moreland, of Stirling Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for William’s welfare, and I know his family and friends are extremely worried.

“Officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries in Callander and the surrounding area and are reviewing CCTV as part of enquiries.”