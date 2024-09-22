Missing cat Martha reunited with owner after being missing for six months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cat which had been missing for six months has been reunited with its owner.

Martha is now back home with her owner thanks to the Cats Protection Forth Valley Cat Centre – and it highlights the importance of having your pets microchipped.

After receiving a call about a stray cat in a Forth Valley garden, Cats Protection volunteer Margaret Kirkwood visited the site to scan the animal for a microchip.

Rachael Ward, deputy manager for the local centre, said: “We were so pleased to find a microchip when Margaret scanned Martha and couldn’t believe it when we discovered she had been missing for six months.

Martha had been missing for six months, but has been reunited with her owner thanks to her microchip and a local Cats Protection volunteer. (Pic: submitted)

"In February, Martha was rehomed from Yorkshire to her owner’s aunt, who lives locally, after the loss of her beloved cat.

“Unfortunately Martha escaped on the very day she arrived and had not been seen since.

“Despite the family's efforts to find her there was no sign of Martha, and they feared the worst, especially with her being far from her familiar surroundings.

"Being able to reunite Martha was the best feeling, but it was only possible because of her microchip and Margaret’s dedication. Amazing stories like this would simply not be possible without dedicated volunteers like Margaret, who give so much to help animals in need.”

To everyone's surprise, Martha was found in the same area where she initially went missing.

Martha's owner, Fiona, drove all the way from Yorkshire the same evening she was notified Martha was found.

She said: “Due to a previous scam call, I was initially sceptical when I received the call telling me Martha had been located.

“However, I soon realised that this was actually the case and was over the moon to know my cat was alive and well after straying for six months.

“It was very special being reconnected with her at the centre - she's had quite the adventure!

“I am very grateful to all the staff and volunteers at Forth Valley Cat Centre for their incredible caring work and compassion. Martha is now adjusting to being back in Yorkshire and it's wonderful to have her home.”

Across the UK there are over three million owned cats that are not microchipped. Find out more about the importance of microchipping your cat here: https://www.cats.org.uk/help-and-advice/neutering-and-vaccinations/microchipping-your-cat