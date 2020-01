A 15-year-old Grangemouth girl who had been missing since early on Hogmanay has been traced safe and well.

Police yesterday appealed for the public’s help in their efforts to find Sophie O Hagan, amid growing concerns for her welfare.

Last night officers were able to report their search has ended.

Insp Liam Harman has thanked everyone who helped in the enquiry, including the many who shared police appeals on social media.