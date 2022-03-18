Miss Voluptuous 2022: Falkirk finalist raising awareness of danger of blood clots

Chantelle McSharry, of Falkirk, woke up screaming one Monday morning. Her whole upper body was tingling.

The 28-year-old has been diagnosed with pulmonary embolism only a few days after she found out she has been selected to compete for Miss Voluptuous pageant this summer.

Chantelle said: “I am a very healthy person, so this just came out of the blue.”

Chantelle McSharry in final of Miss Voluptuous 2022 and raising awareness of danger of blood clots.

“I woke up screaming. My whole upper body was tingling. I couldn’t breathe.”

After a series of test,doctors found two blood clots in her lungs.

“I know my body; I knew something was wrong. You need to trust your gut.”

This diagnose changed Chantelle’s perspective on things. The first-time pageant contestant decided to use her newly gained platform on Miss Voluptuous to advocate for blood clots awareness in Scotland.

“People are dying from blood clots every day. I didn’t realise how important it was to use my Miss Voluptuous platform to raise awareness about it.

“It something that needs to be properly talked about in Scotland. There is no Scottish charity I could advocate for during my competition.”

One in four people die from causes related to blood clots.

“I am sharing my story so people know what to look out for. You need to listen to your own body. If there is something wrong, go get it checked.”

Chantelle said being a contestant for the Miss Voluptuous pageant gives her the strength to carry on.

She added: “Usually when people get news like this they got to the dark corner and start to dwell on it, whereas I just want to embrace it because there are people out there like me.

“I want to promote awareness that if you think there is something wrong with your body you shouldn’t feel like you’re going to be a burden. You should go and get it checked.”

Miss Voluptuous competition returns this year for the fifth time. The plus size beauty pageant advocating for body positivity will take place on July 16 in Grantham.

She said: “I wanted to build my confidence about myself, that’s why I ended up applying.”

“Now, I am keeping motivated because I know I am spreading awareness.”

