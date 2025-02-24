Miss Scotland supports MS charity in honour of her Falkirk cousin

When Amy Scott represents her country in this year’s Miss World competition her greatest supporter will be her cousin.

Rhyiza Croy and the reigning Miss Scotland have always been close but the bond was made even greater when Amy revealed she was selecting the MS Society as her chosen charity.

She had made the decision in honour of her cousin after Rhyiza, a medical receptionist from Falkirk, was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) five years ago, the day before her 26th birthday.

Now, as Amy prepares to represent Scotland at the Miss World competition final in Telangana, India, on May 31, the cousins have spoken about their special relationship, the impact of Rhyiza’s MS, and the importance of raising awareness of the condition.

MS sufferer Rhyiza Croy from Falkirk with her cousin, Amy Scott, the reigning Miss Scotland. Pic: Contributed

Rhyiza said: “We’ve always been partners in crime. When we were younger it was playing, running about, getting up to mischief. Now I’d say she’s more like a best friend or a sister. I’m never off the phone to her. We’re still so close.”

Amy, 25, who lives in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire, and worked as an events coordinator and wedding planner before taking a break to concentrate on charity work, said of her cousin: “I was obsessed with her when I was younger. I followed her about everywhere. There are loads of photos of the two of us together – we were inseparable. She’s directly in front of me age-wise so I’ve watched every single step of her life. She inspired me to do everything as I was growing up.”

But as they were growing up, Rhyiza began to experience “severe” leg pain, which doctors struggled to get to the bottom of. Then while working as a receptionist at a medical centre in Carron as an adult she realised her hands would “shake really badly” as she handed letters and prescriptions to patients. Rhyiza saw a GP who referred her for an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan, which led to her MS diagnosis.

More than 17,000 people in Scotland live with MS. It’s a condition that affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms are different for everyone and are often invisible.

Cousins Amy and Rhyiza as children. Pic: Contributed

Rhyiza said: “When I was diagnosed I was relieved and shocked at the same time. I was relieved my symptoms could be put down to a condition because I’d often been told they were normal and that I should just take a paracetamol and I’d be fine. I still have localised leg pain in my right lower calf. Sometimes it’s still cry-worthy at night. But fatigue is one of the worst things I’ve got. It takes a lot for me just to get out of bed in the morning sometimes.”

She admits she’s “reluctant” to use walking aids in public as she fears people will judge her. But she has no such fears around her cousin, adding: “I feel I can talk openly to Amy about my MS.”

But Rhyiza was speechless when she found out she was the reason her cousin had selected the MS Society as her chosen charity for both the Miss Scotland and Miss World contests.

Rhyzia said: “We were sitting downstairs in my living room and she just came out with it. I think she wasn’t sure on how she would say it so she just burst out with it. We both had a cry. She said she couldn’t think of a more worthwhile thing to raise money for because she knows how much I’ve used the MS Society.”

Amy added: “When I told Rhyiza I wanted to support the MS Society through this, I think it meant quite a lot to her. When I was applying for Miss Scotland, one of the things I was definitely considering was that it would be a good platform to use to raise awareness of MS and funds for the MS Society. So there was an element of Rhyiza even inspiring me to apply.”

Amy first applied for Miss Scotland in 2020 but the contest was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She went to work overseas for a few years, believing she’d missed her chance to compete for the crown. And when she decided to take part in last year’s contest she kept the news to herself.

“I wasn’t really expecting to win. I entered because I wanted to meet new people but also work towards something I believe in. I wanted to raise funds but I also saw it as a platform to raise awareness of a condition that maybe isn’t as well understood as some others.

“There are lot of deserving causes, but considering the amount of people that have MS in Scotland it’s kind of crazy that so many people don’t know what the symptoms are or what the impacts can be. If we’d known some of the signs perhaps Rhyiza might have been diagnosed sooner. As Miss Scotland I’ve been given a much more elevated platform to help me raise awareness so I’m very happy. Hopefully I can replicate that win when I go to Miss World.”

Rhyiza and her family found the MS Society to be a valuable source of information after she was diagnosed. And Amy used her large social media following to spread the word and help her cousin attract lots of sponsorship. Now Rhyiza hopes Amy can use her positive influence again, on an even bigger scale.

She said: “I think it’s so amazing that Amy is now going to be raising awareness of MS to an even bigger audience, and especially among a younger age group. I’ve found that most people have heard of MS but don’t really know how it can affect people. It’s much better for me when people have an understanding of the condition. I have to say, my family, friends and colleagues have been amazing.

“I also know how much raising money for charities can change lives. The MS Society is an invaluable comfort. There’s always somebody you can ask when you have questions. They also fund research and help people to understand the condition better. If Amy’s work can raise money for those things then that would be incredible too.”

Amy has already raised more than £3000 for the MS Society by hosting a charity ball, inspired by the family Christmas parties Rhyiza hosts every year. She’s volunteered at MS Society fundraising events and is planning to attend other events, speak with volunteers, and find out more about research into MS treatments.

Amy wrote an article about the MS Society as part of the selection process for the Miss Scotland title, and is making a video about her charity work for the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ section of the upcoming Miss World contest.

Keith Park, interim director of MS Society Scotland, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Amy for choosing to support the MS Society during her reign as Miss Scotland and hopefully beyond.

“The MS Society is the UK’s leading charity for people affected by MS. For 70 years we’ve been at the forefront of support, research, and campaigning to improve the lives of people affected by the condition.

“Awareness-raising forms a big part of what we do so we’re extremely grateful to both Amy, for using her platform to highlight MS on a global stage, and Rhyiza, for allowing us to share her experiences of living with the condition.

“We wish Amy the best of luck in the Miss World contest and look forward to continuing to work with her.”