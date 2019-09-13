Minister claims Universal Credit is a ‘force for good’ for almost 7000 claimants in Falkirk

Almost 7000 people are claiming Universal Credit in the Falkirk area and a UK minister has called it a positive force to help people find work.

New figures revealed over 215,000 people were now receiving Universal Credit in Scotland, with 6872 in reciept of the benefit in the Falkirk area, compared to 3453 people in the Stirlingshire area.

Minister for Welfare Delivery Will Quince said: “Universal Credit is a force for good, delivering personalised support right across Scotland and helping people find work. This week the employment rate reached a joint-record high and the jobs market continues to go from strength to strength.

“I have no doubt this is due in part to our fantastic jobcentre staff, who work tirelessly to help people build their skills and find jobs. For people who want to find work, there’s a wide range of help available in jobcentres, including training courses, CV writing sessions and jobs fairs.”

Universal Credit, which is now available in every jobcentre across the UK, was created to simplify the benefit system, replacing six previous benefits with a single monthly payment.

It has been widely criticised since it was introduced, with people stating they were struggling to get by due to delays in accessing the benefit.

According to Mr Quince, Universal Credit provides tailored support for people who are unemployed, in low-paid work or unable to work due to a disability or health condition. Visit www.understandinguniversalcredit.gov.uk for more information.