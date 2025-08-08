Mini marvellous: Falkirk dad-of-three wins £41,695 new car thanks to his wee boy

A roofer is on top of the world after his son helped him win a brand spanking new Mini Countyman JCW worth over £41,000.

Father-of-three Arron Fair, from Falkirk, won the powerful new Mini in BOTB’s weekly Dream Car Competition, a popular skill-based spot-the-ball game.

The 32-year-old received the news via a surprise video call from BOTB presenters Christian Williams and Katie Knight, who appeared live from a showroom to reveal the exciting win and the sleek car itself.

Arron said: “I honestly didn’t expect to win. Thank you so much. My chest is pumping and my heart is going crazy. I feel like I’m on cloud nine.”

Arron Fair celebrates winning the brand new £41,000 Mini (Picture: Submitted)

The dad confessed it was not actually him who spotted the winning ball placement.

“I’ve done nothing here, he admitted. “It was my 11-year-old son who picked it.”

The Mini Countryman JCW is the top-spec version of the iconic British brand, complete with i4 turbo engine, 296bhp, and a top speed of 145mph – as well as a bold design and premium interior.

“My partner and I were going through the list of cars and she said she loves Minis,” Arron said. “So I told her, I’ll stick one ticket in for it. It just shows what can happen.”

As if that was not enough, Arron and his partner are expecting their fourth child, due on Christmas Eve.

So, with that in mindy, Arron is considering taking the cash alternative.

“We’re thinking about using it towards a bigger car, he said. “Maybe a Range Rover Defender and a holiday to Puerto Rico.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week, as well as offering lifestyle prizes.

It is also currently offering people the chance to win a luxury £880,000 countryside home in Suffolk for just 99p.

Arron said: “I had been playing for a long time, stopped, and then when I saw it advertised on TikTok more than once I thought, I need to get back on this. This is a blessing and has come at the right time.”

