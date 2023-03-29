Mind yourself: NHS Forth Valley encourages Falkirk residents to look after their mental well being

Mind to Mind, hosted on NHS Inform, features over 30 videos of people talking about their own mental well being challenges in a bid to help others who may be going through the same.

Covering topics including dealing with anxiety and panic, coping with money worries, handling stress, improving sleep, lifting mood and moving through grief, each

contributor shares practical advice on what has worked for them.

The Mind to Mind resource is available for those who may be struggling to cope

The website also features commentary from a range of professionals and identifies where people can access further help and support.

Lorraine Robertson, NHS Forth Valley head of mental health nursing, said: “If you’re feeling anxious, stressed, or low, are worried about money or having problems

sleeping, it’s important to remember support is available. Hearing the experiences of others can help with life’s daily stresses, and Mind to Mind is a valuable

source of help and advice.

“If you need more urgent help, you can contact your General Practice during office hours, phone NHS 24 on 111 at any time or, in an emergency, phone 999.”

The Scottish Government’s principal medical officer for mental health Doctor Alastair Cook added: “Our mental wellbeing, like other aspects of health and fitness, is something we need to think about regularly.

“There are lots of things we can do to improve it – whether it’s making lifestyle changes, moving more, connecting with others or making time to get out in the fresh air.”