George Richardson has clocked up an astounding 53 years as a driver and his colleagues at the Midland Bluebird depot in Larbert marked the occasion with a presentation.

Starting as a bus driver in 1971, George has clocked up millions of miles behind the wheel during that time.

George Richardson has clocked up 53 working with Midland Bluebird. Pic: Contributed

George said: “Bus driving is such a big part of my life and I hope to continue for many years to come. I really enjoy my job, the people I work with are great and I’ve seen so many changes for the better at the depot.

“When I first started the driver’s break room was an old wooden hut, wages were paid in cash and buses had no power steering. The depot transformation is the biggest change I’ve seen in my 53 years working at Midland Bluebird and the buses have improved massively too.”

Outside of work, George loves spending time with his grandson, travelling all over Scotland to find new things to do.

Stuart Sinclair, depot operations manager, said: "We're thrilled to celebrate George’s amazing 53 years with Midland Bluebird.