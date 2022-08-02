MGA Academy: Larbert's Caitlin Forret heads for London after Caribbean adventure

Caitlin Forret, 23, will move to London next month after time spent touring around the Caribbean on a cruise liner production of Grease the Musical.

The former Larbert High pupil performed in front of hundreds of passengers every night on Royal Caribbean cruises, including the lead role of Sandy.

Prior to landing the job, she had graduated with a BA (Hons) Musical Theatre degree from The MGA Academy for Performing Arts in Edinburgh.

Caitlin Forret from Larbert will soon be part of Grease The Musical with Royal Caribbean Productions, touring around the Caribbean with the cruise liner. Pic: Alastair Bocker

Caitlin, who is signed with Network Artist Management, beat thousands of other hopefuls to land the role in 2019.

She said the MGA Academy really helped her hone her skills and excel in the role, adding: “I give a lot of credit to MGA. I think the training is just amazing. They're just incredibly supportive and they always look at you as an individual, which I think is really important.

Working with Royal Caribbean Productions from September 2019 to June 2022, she travelled travel around Mexico, Belize and various Caribbean islands, as well as living in Miami for two months.

Caitlin Forret in Grease the Musical

Caitlin said: “I thought I was quite lucky to be in a cast that was also full of just fresh graduates so we were all in the same boat.”

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing as Caitlin’s Caribbean adventure was put on hold between 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

“After Covid it was a lot of different and it was actually quite difficult,” she admitted. “It was very mentally challenging at times.”

Despite the struggles of working after the pandemic hit and recovering from a really bad ankle injury in November 2021, Caitlin took to the stage on the cruise liner until June this year when she finished her contract and returned home.

The talented actress, singer and dancer will now make the big move to London in September to take classes and singing lessons and pursue roles on the likes of UK tours or other Royal Caribbean musicals.

She added: “I want to try and do everything. I've been on the other side of the planet for most of my career so far, and I think I want to try some other stuff. ​​I want to keep doing this and be able to financially support myself by doing something that I love. Performing is what I love doing the most.”

The MGA Academy of Performing Arts was established in 2005 to provide a platform for aspiring performers to remain in Scotland while studying at a level equivalent to prestigious London colleges. The school, which attracts aspiring performers from around the UK and across Europe, is now recruiting for its 2022-23 intake for BA (Hons) Dance, Musical Theatre, and Acting, with auditions set to take place on Sunday 7 August.

Recent graduates of The MGA Academy include Disney film star Thomas Doherty (The Lodge, Descendents 2), West End stars Fergal McGoff (Matilda, Mamma Mia and The Bodyguard), Caitlin Tipping (Frozen the Musical and the UK tour of SIX) and Rhiannon Chesterman (Mrs Henderson Presents and Grease), and Rebecca Stenhouse, who recently played Sandy in Grease aboard Harmony of the Seas.