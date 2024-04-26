Metal detectorist Alan Baxter launches book at Falkirk Library
The event earlier this month was to launch Alan Baxter’s new book, Making History: My Life as a Scottish Metal Detectorist, and he was quizzed on how he got involved in this hobby which is growing in popularity, as well as giving tips to others thinking of getting involved.
Amongst the lab technician’s finds was an Iron Age hoard which, according to archaeologist Geoff Bailey who also spoke during the afternoon, was “one of the most significant metallic finds in Falkirk District since 1933”.
Two years ago, while searching in a Fife field, he unearthed a hoard of farthings from the reign of 15th Century Scottish King James III.
The coins, which were made of copper and were worth a quarter of a penny, were in very good condition. According to Alan, 44, it was “extraordinary” to hold something which was so old and had been in the ground for centuries.
