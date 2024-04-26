Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event earlier this month was to launch Alan Baxter’s new book, Making History: My Life as a Scottish Metal Detectorist, and he was quizzed on how he got involved in this hobby which is growing in popularity, as well as giving tips to others thinking of getting involved.

Amongst the lab technician’s finds was an Iron Age hoard which, according to archaeologist Geoff Bailey who also spoke during the afternoon, was “one of the most significant metallic finds in Falkirk District since 1933”.

Two years ago, while searching in a Fife field, he unearthed a hoard of farthings from the reign of 15th Century Scottish King James III.

Falkirk author and metal detectorist Alan Baxter at Falkirk Library to talk about his new book. Pic: Michael Gillen