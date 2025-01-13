Mess and Debt collectives set to rock Falkirk Blues Club this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk Blues Club jukes joyfully into its 11th year with not one, but two amazing gigs at its footloose first floor base in the Wine Library, in Princes Street, this month.

First up is the return – albeit after a few years – of Mess o’ Blues on Thursday, January 16 and they will be swiftly followed by the Debt Collectors on Thursday, January 30.

Both gigs kick of a 8pm.

Tickets are now on sale from the Wine Library.

