A family business has confirmed they will once again be hosting a Christmas Day dinner for those in the community who may otherwise be alone.

Merrilees Family Funeral Directors of Middlefield, Falkirk, held a similar event last December 25 and this week revealed they will begin collecting donations for the 2024 community dinner at the end of September.

This year’s event will be in St Francis Xavier church hall in Hope Street, Falkirk, making access and parking easier for all those attending.

Organisers Samantha and Andrew Merrilees, along with family and friends, played host to dozen of people who would either be alone for Christmas dinner or who were facing the festive period without loved ones.

The Community Christmas dinner which took place in the Masonic Hall in Grahams Road, Falkirk in 2023. Pic: Contributed

This year they are going to have a dedicated fundraising page where people can contribute towards food and drinks.

Samantha Merrilees understands what it is like to have a loved one missing from family celebrations following the tragic death of her son, Scott Martin, on January 1, 2021, aged only 16.

Together with husband Andrew, she set up the Scott Martin Foundation to highlight and help with youth mental health issues, but said they wanted to do something more and came up with the idea of the festive dinner.

Samantha added: “All are welcome to our community event, including families, couples, and individuals, regardless of whether we have cared for your family or not.

"This event aims to help and support those in our community who need it and to prevent anyone from spending Christmas alone.”