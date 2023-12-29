A family business has thanked all those who supported their first Community Christmas dinner attended by dozens of people.

The Community Christmas dinner which took place in the Masonic Hall in Grahams Road, Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

Such was the success of the meal organised by Merrilees Family Funeral Directors that they’ve already booked a hall for next year.

This year’s event was held on the afternoon of December 25 in the Masonic Hall in Grahams Road, Falkirk and was open for all those in the community who felt alone or in need of support.

Samantha Merrilees, who runs the business with husband Andrew, understands what it is like to have a loved one missing from family celebrations following the tragic death of her son, Scott Martin, on January 1, 2021, aged only 16.

One of the guests who was delighted to attended the Christmas Day dinner. Pic: Contributed

The couple have already set up The Scott Martin Foundation to highlight and help with youth mental health issues, but said this festive season they wanted to do something more.

Along with their family, the couple decided to organise the free three-course meal because they “now have a greater understanding of how tough Christmas time can be” and was their bid to give something back to the community.

The members of Lodge 16 donated the use of their hall and kitchen for free and the local community also donated cash, food, drinks, sweets, decorations and two local chefs donated their time free of charge on the day to help with the cooking.

A traditional Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings was dished up with and Sam said they were overwhelmed by how many people turned up to volunteer on the day.

Guests begin to arrive for the community event. Pic: Contributed

She said: “It was amazing: we had everyone from young girls to older members of the community, but they all took time out from their own Christmas celebrations to help others. We are so grateful for the support.

"It was a great afternoon and we were all so busy that we didn’t get a chance to take photographs later on when the hall was filled.

"Everyone told us what a great time they had and most said if they hadn’t been there then they would have spent the entire day on their own. We always said that no one should be alone or struggling at Christmas so we wanted to bring people together.”

Cash donations totalled £1200 and it went towards food and drink, as well as taxis to allow those without their own transport to attend.

Some of the many volunteers who came along to lend a hand. Pic: Contributed

Along with all their volunteers who turned up on Christmas Eve to help set up, as well as on Christmas Day, Sam and Andrew would like to thank: chefs Sean and Angela; Tesco; Morrisons; The Vic Bar; St Francis Xavier RC Church & St Vincent De Paul; Coaster Cafe; The Zetland Pantry; The Helix coffee cabin; The Falkirk Cake Lady; the Masonic for the use of their hall; Piece of Cake by Lucia; Angela Baillie – Campbells Meats donation; Pam’s Cafe; Amanda Howlands; Balloons by Sarah Pollard; Bid Food wholesalers; Patrick’s of Camelon; and those who provided the Christmas decorations, table coverings and centrepieces.