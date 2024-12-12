Mental health and autism care firm looks to build 'assisted living facility' in Falkirk
Cygnet Health Care Limited lodged an application with Falkirk Council on December 2, which was subsequently validated a week later on Monday, December 9, to construct an “assisted living facility” and associated development on land to the west of 14 King Street, Thornhill Road, Falkirk.
The proposal will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the determination deadline of February, 2025.
Cygnet Health Care Ltd, which was established in 1988, has developed a wide range of health and social care services for young people and adults with mental health needs, acquired brain injuries, eating disorders, autism and learning disabilities within the UK.
The firm has 11,500 employees supporting 7500 individuals each year across 150 services with the aim of consistently making a positive difference to their lives.
