The Scottish Men’s Sheds Association (SMSA) has opened its 2025 awards programme to applications.

Now in its seventh year, the SMSA’s awards programme endeavours to recognise, reward and promote the contribution Sheds make to communities across Scotland and the huge life-changing impact that they have on the men that attend them.

Jason Schroeder, CEO, said: “Our awards programme began back in 2019 and the Scottish Men’s Sheds Movement has grown considerably since then.

“Now, with the engagement of 10,000+ men through more than 200 open or developing Shed groups across all 32 local authority areas, we felt it was definitely time for a rejig of the process to simplify it and make it more appealing to encourage more Sheds to apply.

Overall winner in 2023 and 2024 was Banff, Macduff and District Men’s Shed, members pictured here with the trophy.

“We have listened to our members’ feedback and introduced five regional categories East Coast (North), East Coast (South), West Coast (North), West Coast (South) and Highlands & Islands and will have one regional winner for each.

“This way, five Scottish Sheds will receive the prestige of a regional title as well as be in the running for the winner’s title.

“In previous years, applications were ‘blind judged’ by the SMSA Board meaning that all references to places, names etc were removed beforehand to ensure unbiased decisions and scoring by the SMSA Trustees.

“With this new process, we will assign one SMSA development officer, who works outwith that region, along with one SMSA Trustee to review the applications and decide on a finalist for each region.

“We also revisited the application process and have streamlined our online application, stripping it right back to just two key qualitative questions to get down to the nitty gritty of the impact that these Sheds are making to their members and communities.

“We have also added in a choice for Sheds to send in video responses to the questions, instead of written answers, and involve their fellow members and Trustees and stakeholders in their film making.”

The application window will close at noon on Friday, July 18. Sheds which are members of the SMSA can apply online now at scottishmsa.org.uk.