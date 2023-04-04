News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Memorial to Muiravonside's beloved horse Hamish to be unveiled during farm open day

A sculpture created in memory of a much loved Clydesdale horse at a local farm is set to be unveiled next week.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST

The wooden sculpture, which is a tribute to Hamish a popular resident of the farm for many years, will be revealed at a Farm Open Day at Newparks Farm within Muiravonside Country Park on Monday, April 10.

Hamish sadly passed away in November 2021 following a short illness. He had been a resident at the farm for more than 16 years and was a favourite with visitors and the farm’s team of volunteers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After his death members of the public donated money to a fund set up to create a lasting memorial to him.

A memorial sculpture to Hamish, the Clydesdale who passed away in 2021, is set to be unveiled at Newparks Farm on Monday.A memorial sculpture to Hamish, the Clydesdale who passed away in 2021, is set to be unveiled at Newparks Farm on Monday.
A memorial sculpture to Hamish, the Clydesdale who passed away in 2021, is set to be unveiled at Newparks Farm on Monday.
Most Popular

The sculpture has now been carved by local craftsman Jonny Chainsaw, who has a workshop within the country park. The finished piece will be unveiled during the Farm Open Day on Easter Monday.

As well as visitors having the chance to see the new Hamish memorial sculpture, there are plenty of activities taking place during the day for the whole family to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Events are taking place at the farm between 11am and 3pm. There’s no need to book, the events are drop-in for everyone to enjoy.

Pick up your Scavenger Hunt sheet for free and complete the questions and spot the items as you walk around the farm. There’s a wee chocolate treat for all children who complete the hunt.

A Farm Open Day with lots of family friendly activities takes place at Newparks Farm within Muiravonside Country Park on Easter Monday.A Farm Open Day with lots of family friendly activities takes place at Newparks Farm within Muiravonside Country Park on Easter Monday.
A Farm Open Day with lots of family friendly activities takes place at Newparks Farm within Muiravonside Country Park on Easter Monday.

There’s also the chance to take part in some free craft activities including decorating a farm animal mask or creating an Easter egg picture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other activities on the day, which each have a small charge, are a bouncy castle and face painting. Two staff-led guided walks around the farm will be taking place during the day, but these are bookable events which are sold out.

Claire Martin, Countryside Ranger, said: “Of course while visiting our visitors can also enjoy our beautiful walks around the country park and along the river, our play park and the play trail across the meadow. You may also spot some very cute baby lambs at the farm – our first of the year were born on Monday afternoon.”

To find out more about the Open Day and other events at Muiravonside Country Park check out the park’s Facebook page.

The public helped to fundraise for the memorial to Hamish which has been carved by local craftsman Jonny Chainsaw.The public helped to fundraise for the memorial to Hamish which has been carved by local craftsman Jonny Chainsaw.
The public helped to fundraise for the memorial to Hamish which has been carved by local craftsman Jonny Chainsaw.
ClydesdaleFacebook