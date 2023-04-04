Memorial to Muiravonside's beloved horse Hamish to be unveiled during farm open day

The wooden sculpture, which is a tribute to Hamish a popular resident of the farm for many years, will be revealed at a Farm Open Day at Newparks Farm within Muiravonside Country Park on Monday, April 10.

Hamish sadly passed away in November 2021 following a short illness. He had been a resident at the farm for more than 16 years and was a favourite with visitors and the farm’s team of volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his death members of the public donated money to a fund set up to create a lasting memorial to him.

A memorial sculpture to Hamish, the Clydesdale who passed away in 2021, is set to be unveiled at Newparks Farm on Monday.

The sculpture has now been carved by local craftsman Jonny Chainsaw, who has a workshop within the country park. The finished piece will be unveiled during the Farm Open Day on Easter Monday.

As well as visitors having the chance to see the new Hamish memorial sculpture, there are plenty of activities taking place during the day for the whole family to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events are taking place at the farm between 11am and 3pm. There’s no need to book, the events are drop-in for everyone to enjoy.

Pick up your Scavenger Hunt sheet for free and complete the questions and spot the items as you walk around the farm. There’s a wee chocolate treat for all children who complete the hunt.

A Farm Open Day with lots of family friendly activities takes place at Newparks Farm within Muiravonside Country Park on Easter Monday.

There’s also the chance to take part in some free craft activities including decorating a farm animal mask or creating an Easter egg picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other activities on the day, which each have a small charge, are a bouncy castle and face painting. Two staff-led guided walks around the farm will be taking place during the day, but these are bookable events which are sold out.

Claire Martin, Countryside Ranger, said: “Of course while visiting our visitors can also enjoy our beautiful walks around the country park and along the river, our play park and the play trail across the meadow. You may also spot some very cute baby lambs at the farm – our first of the year were born on Monday afternoon.”

To find out more about the Open Day and other events at Muiravonside Country Park check out the park’s Facebook page.