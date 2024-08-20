Memorial service to be held for much missed Falkirk Bairn Brian Marjoribanks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A memorial service to celebrate the life of former footballer, actor and presenter Brian Marjoribanks will take place next week.

The celebration will be held at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, August 30 at 2pm. Black attire is not necessary.

Brian died aged 82 in Palma, Mallorca, on August 9 after being airlifted from holiday in his beloved Menorca following a short illness.

In a statement, his family said: “Brian Marjoribanks had an incredibly rich, varied and successful career whether it was taking centre stage on the football field, the theatre or on the small screen as a popular sports presenter.

A memorial service will be held for Brian Marjoribanks who sadly died at the age of 82 earlier this month(Picture: Submitted)

“But the role he cherished most in his life was as a devoted husband to Kathleen, an adoring father to his children Jenny, Brian Jnr, Graham and Katie and doting grandpa to Ava, Alexander, Lillian, Bethany, Fraser, Callum, James, Cora and Tom.

“We grieve the loss of an incredible man whom we are privileged and proud to have known and loved.”