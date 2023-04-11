Visitors to Muiravonside Country Park are now able to see the lasting memory to Hamish, who was a popular resident at the Newparks Farm for many years.

He had been a resident at the farm within the country park for over 16 years after arriving as a foal and was a favourite with visitors and the farm’s team of volunteers.

Following his death in November 2021 members of the public donated money to create a lasting memorial for the gentle giant.

Assistant Countryrside Ranger Caitlyn Macmillan, right, unveiled the sculpture in memory of Hamish the Clydesdale horse at Muiravonside Country Park watched by Countryside Ranger Claire Martin and Team Leader Angus Duncan.

The sculpture was carved by local craftsman Jonny Chainsaw, who has a workshop within the country park witth the finished piece unveiled during the Farm Open Day on Easter Monday.

Visitors to Muiravonside will already be familiar with some of Jonny’s work including the giant newt and owl bench on the park’s poetry trail, as well as the totem pole within the main car park.

