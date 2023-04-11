News you can trust since 1845
Memorial sculpture to Muiravonside's Hamish unveiled

A sculpture to a much-loved Clydesdale horse at a local farm park has been unveiled.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST

Visitors to Muiravonside Country Park are now able to see the lasting memory to Hamish, who was a popular resident at the Newparks Farm for many years.

He had been a resident at the farm within the country park for over 16 years after arriving as a foal and was a favourite with visitors and the farm’s team of volunteers.

Following his death in November 2021 members of the public donated money to create a lasting memorial for the gentle giant.

Assistant Countryrside Ranger Caitlyn Macmillan, right, unveiled the sculpture in memory of Hamish the Clydesdale horse at Muiravonside Country Park watched by Countryside Ranger Claire Martin and Team Leader Angus Duncan.Assistant Countryrside Ranger Caitlyn Macmillan, right, unveiled the sculpture in memory of Hamish the Clydesdale horse at Muiravonside Country Park watched by Countryside Ranger Claire Martin and Team Leader Angus Duncan.
The sculpture was carved by local craftsman Jonny Chainsaw, who has a workshop within the country park witth the finished piece unveiled during the Farm Open Day on Easter Monday.

Visitors to Muiravonside will already be familiar with some of Jonny’s work including the giant newt and owl bench on the park’s poetry trail, as well as the totem pole within the main car park.

A memorial sculpture to Hamish, the Clydesdale who passed away in 2021,has been unveiled at Newparks FarmA memorial sculpture to Hamish, the Clydesdale who passed away in 2021,has been unveiled at Newparks Farm
