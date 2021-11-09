Memorial planned as Muiravonside's Clydesdale Hamish passes away

Hamish, who was a much loved face at Newparks Farm, sadly passed away last week.

Clydesdale horse Hamish, who had lived at the site’s Newparks Farm for more than 16 years, sadly passed away last Thursday following a period of illness.

The beautiful horse was loved by many visitors and in many ways had become the face of the farm over the years, having arrived there as a foal.

Plans are now in place to raise funds to commemorate Hamish, who had touched so many lives, with a memorial on the farm grounds.

Hamish had lived at the farm in Muiravonside Country Park since he was a foal.

The team worked hard to nurse Hamish through the last few months of illness, but sadly he took a turn for the worse and the difficult decision was made to let him go last week.

Chris Lacki, stock keeper at Newparks Farm, said: “I’ve worked on the farm for 20 years now and have known Hamish since he arrived as a foal, watching him grow into a true gentle giant.

"We used to walk around the farm together, but we had to put a stop to that as he grew bigger!

"He was always trying to steal my morning coffee and we made sure he got his own mug to drink before the vet arrived on the day he had to leave us.

"It’s been odd not seeing him waiting for me in the morning, but we had to do the kindest thing for Hamish.

"I’ve seen many animals come and go on the farm, but Hamish was a very special horse – he was my boy.”

News of Hamish’s passing was announced on the Falkirk Parks Facebook page and the response showed just how loved he was by members of the public as well as the parks team.

Among the tributes posted, one said: “Run free Hamish you will be missed by us all.”

One read: “An Iconic face. He will be missed.”, while another said: “He was a beauty and will be missed.”

Paul Finnie, sport and recreation manager for Falkirk Community Trust, added: “It was truly a sad day we heard the news about Hamish.

"He was a mascot for Muiravonside Country Park and Newparks Farm and my thoughts especially are with all the staff on the farm who had become Hamish’s family.”

To make a donation towards a memorial for Hamish visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/get-involved

