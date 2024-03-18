Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jim Irvine was actively involved in the day-to-day life of Bainsford but most recently was a member of the war memorial association.

He died in December 2022, aged 82, but months earlier had proudly attended the dedication ceremony of the memorial in Dawson Park.

This week a bench was unveiled in his memory in a ceremony attended by his family, including wife Mary, and Provost Robert Bissett.

The bench in Bainsford in memory of Jim Irvine, pictured: Mary Irvine, Jim's wife, with son Colin Irvine, grandson Cameron Irvine, daughter Fiona Myles and Provost Robert Bissett. Pic: Michael Gillen

Jim, who for many years was the Falkirk Herald correspondent for Bainsford, was fondly remembered in a speech by the area’s First Citizen.

Provost Bissett said: “Jim was a dedicated member and contributor to the Bainsford War Memorial Association, ensuring the memorial we have today to remember the 226 men of Bainsford was delivered.

"I know Jim enjoyed every moment of his time on the association, particularly the opening ceremony and was proud to be part of the event, marching from Langlees Primary School to the memorial.

I hope Jim’s wife Mary and the family see this bench as a fitting tribute to Jim. We know Jim loved to hear the bagpipes so we have included something in the design of the bench that we hope you like.

Family and friends of Jim Irvine at the dedication: Pictured: Margaret Bissett; David McQueen, Bainsford War Memorial Association; Susan Wallace, niece; Colin Irvine, son; Fiona Myles, daughter; Neil Myles, son in law; Mary Irvine, wife; Cameron Irvine, grandson and Provost Robert Bissett. Pic: Michael Gillen

"There is also a tribute to Jim in the time capsules that were placed in the cairn last year.”