Memorial bench unveiled in memory of Bainsford's Jim Irvine
Jim Irvine was actively involved in the day-to-day life of Bainsford but most recently was a member of the war memorial association.
He died in December 2022, aged 82, but months earlier had proudly attended the dedication ceremony of the memorial in Dawson Park.
This week a bench was unveiled in his memory in a ceremony attended by his family, including wife Mary, and Provost Robert Bissett.
Jim, who for many years was the Falkirk Herald correspondent for Bainsford, was fondly remembered in a speech by the area’s First Citizen.
Provost Bissett said: “Jim was a dedicated member and contributor to the Bainsford War Memorial Association, ensuring the memorial we have today to remember the 226 men of Bainsford was delivered.
"I know Jim enjoyed every moment of his time on the association, particularly the opening ceremony and was proud to be part of the event, marching from Langlees Primary School to the memorial.
I hope Jim’s wife Mary and the family see this bench as a fitting tribute to Jim. We know Jim loved to hear the bagpipes so we have included something in the design of the bench that we hope you like.
"There is also a tribute to Jim in the time capsules that were placed in the cairn last year.”
The provost and Mrs Irvine then removed the Union Flag from the bench which is situated close to the memorial in a fitting tribute to one of those who dedicated so much time to ensure it built.