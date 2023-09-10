Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lorna will present the details of a previously unpublished report by the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology into the water quality of the l och, obtained via a Freedom of Information request by her regional office

Entitled the Linlithgow Loch Nutrient Load and Source Apportionment Survey, the report contains important insights into what the sources of pollution in the loch are and provides recommendations for how to address them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sitting at the base of Linlithgow Palace and the Peel, the loch has been a crucial part of the town's history, culture and economy. The site is now under threat of losing its Site of Special Scientific Interest status (SSSI), due to concerns with water quality and biodiversity.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting over the loch's future will be held in Provost Lawrie Hall from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Monday, after an FOI request resulted in Lorna's office finally receiving the report.

Lorna said: “I am looking forward to hearing from the many residents who have expressed their concerns about the water quality of the loch.

“It is an iconic site and an area of local beauty that many people have fond memories of. Now it’s not even safe for swimming or dog walkers. That’s not good enough. We need action. I know that many are frustrated with the lack of progress.

“I want to hear from as many residents as possible and ensure that they are at the heart of decisions about the future of the loch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad