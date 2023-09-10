News you can trust since 1845
Meeting in Burgh Halls to discuss the future of Linlithgow Loch

This coming Monday, September 11, MSP Lorna Slater will host a community meeting in the Burgh Halls from 6.30pm to 8.30pm to discuss the future of Linlithgow Loch.
By Julie Currie
Published 10th Sep 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Lorna will present the details of a previously unpublished report by the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology into the water quality of the l och, obtained via a Freedom of Information request by her regional office

Entitled the Linlithgow Loch Nutrient Load and Source Apportionment Survey, the report contains important insights into what the sources of pollution in the loch are and provides recommendations for how to address them.

Sitting at the base of Linlithgow Palace and the Peel, the loch has been a crucial part of the town's history, culture and economy. The site is now under threat of losing its Site of Special Scientific Interest status (SSSI), due to concerns with water quality and biodiversity.

The meeting over the loch's future will be held in Provost Lawrie Hall from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Monday, after an FOI request resulted in Lorna's office finally receiving the report.
Lorna said: “I am looking forward to hearing from the many residents who have expressed their concerns about the water quality of the loch.

“It is an iconic site and an area of local beauty that many people have fond memories of. Now it’s not even safe for swimming or dog walkers. That’s not good enough. We need action. I know that many are frustrated with the lack of progress.

“I want to hear from as many residents as possible and ensure that they are at the heart of decisions about the future of the loch.”

The loch was designated as an SSSI in 1984. Pollution has significantly reduced the quality of the water, with cyanobacterial blooms causing significant damage and threatening its continued status as an SSSI.

