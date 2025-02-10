Meet Watson - a Therapet visitor loved by residents of Camelon care home

Watson, an Australian Labradoodle, is a regular visitor to Kinnaird Manor Care Home in Camelon where his arrival is a highlight of the week for those living there.

He is brought by his owner Becky Sutherland-Shiell and the pair are firm favourites with the residents.

Becky and Watson have been involved with charity Canine Concern Scotland Trust for five years and last week the home’s residents were delighted to learn that he received an award for his service as a Therapet.

The pair visit every Wednesday evening when Becky, a teacher, has a chance to chat with everyone in the home while residents get cuddles and paws from Watson.

In return six-year-old Watson gets lots of doggie treats – which are supposed to be rationed but sometimes the whole bag can end up on the floor signalling doggie heaven for everyone’s favourite canine.

Becky learned about the charity on social media and thought it was something she would like to get involved in.

She said: “Your dog has to be one-year old and when he reached that age, I applied to have him assessed to see if he was suitable and he passed with flying colours.

"A lot of people don’t realise that Therapet visits are not just to care homes but you can visit people in their own home. At first we visited a lovely elderly couple who couldn’t have a dog anymore and they used to love to meet Watson.

"Then Covid came along and we didn’t do very much visiting. However, I’ve been going to Kinnaird Manor since last year and I love visiting with Watson.

"The residents love to pat him and feed him treats, we try to ration them but that doesn’t always work out.

"If we take too long walking along the corridor to the lounge, we can hear them chanting his name.

"I’ve got a very busy job and a family but really enjoy my time at Kinnaird Manor: I find it very fulfilling.”

Jamie Allison, the care home’s wellbeing coordinator, knew how beneficial visits from Therapets could be and was keen to get the residents involved.

He said: “It’s a highlight of the week for everyone. Their faces light up when Watson and Becky walk into the room.

"One of our residents, Jean Dickinson, likes to take his lead and ensure that he visits everyone with no one missed out. It’s great to see Watson interact with Jean and the other residents. They just adore him.”

Australian Labradoodles are known for their incredible temperaments, which makes them excellent therapy dogs as well as family pets.

Canine Concern Scotland Trust was formed in 1988 to help dogs and their owners, and to improve their position in present-day society.

They also established and manage the Therapet service.

The charity states: “Therapets come in all breeds, cross-breeds, or 57-variety mongrels! They can be small, medium or large. The only real vital statistic is a steady and happy temperament. The dogs are approved for temperament and general suitability before being accepted and are not considered until at least one year old. We also have some lovely feline visitors!”

1 . Therapet Watson Becky Sutherland-Shiell, Watson's owner and a volunteer at Kinnaird Manor, presents him with his five year award as residents Jean, Elizabeth and Helen look on.

2 . Therapet Watson Staff member Morag with Elizabeth, left, and Helen are all delighted to see Watson.

3 . Therapet Watson Time for a bit of cuddles with Watson.