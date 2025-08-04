Meet the winners of Beat the Street West who hot-footed it to the awards ceremony

Prize winners from this year’s Beat the Streets West picked up their awards at a recent celebration event.

Held in Denny Library, it recognised those who came top in the four-week street game which took place across Denny, Bonnybridge, Camelon, Dennyloanhead, Longcroft, Banknock and Dunipace in February and March

Almost 3700 people took part – that’s 20 per cent of the local population. Together, participants clocked up an incredible total of 16,973 collective active travel miles.

The winning school and community teams collected their certificates and trophies from Councillor Paul Garner, deputy leader of Falkirk Council, and Provost Robert Bissett who handed out the awards to the winners. Winning teams received either vouchers for Decathlon or Scotia Books and the winning community teams received Falkirk District Council gift cards.

The prizewinners and guests at the Beat the Streets West presentation at Denny Library. Pic: Contributed

Those taking part had to earn as many points as possible by walking, cycling or wheeling between Beat Boxes across Falkirk West.

Attendees included Head of Muir Primary School who took first place on the total and average points leaderboard, plus Denny Primary School who came second on total points, plus St Joseph's Primary School who came second on the average points leaderboard.

Representatives from the top-scoring community teams also attended from Pure Mad Street Beepers who won the total and average points community leaderboard, plus Denny High School who came second on the total points leaderboard. Also, attending were 51st Dennyloanhead Scouts who came second on the average points community leaderboard.

The individual winner was Tommy Fitzpatrick who played for St Joseph's Primary School.

Councillor Garner said: “There is nothing quite like Beat the Street and after the excitement of seeing so many people out and about playing the game, it was fantastic to get all of the winners together in one room.

“Thank you to everyone who took part and to all of the winners who attended the celebration event and shared their stories. The game is just the start though – we are working with local stakeholders to ensure that this motivation carries through long-term into initiatives to encourage people to leave the car at home and to stay active.”

Beat the Street Falkirk West was commissioned by Falkirk Council, funded by Transport Scotland’s People and Place active travel funding, and delivered by Intelligent Health.