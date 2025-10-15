Meet the Falkirk schoolboy going on this year's Dreamflight trip to Orlando

A youngster with a rare medical condition will be flying off on a dream holiday to Florida later this month thanks to charity.

Frazer Richardson was born with the rare life-limiting muscle condition Congenital Nemaline Rod Myopathy, which is similar to muscular dystrophy.

The 11-year-old from Falkirk was first nominated for the Dreamflight trip last year but unfortunately had to withdraw as he needed emergency surgery and wasn’t well enough to make the journey across the Atlantic.

But the S1 pupil at St Mungo’s High School has again been nominated and mum, Jodie Murphy, said he can’t wait to join almost 200 other youngsters on this holiday of a lifetime.

Frazer Richardson is getting ready to go to Orlando with Dreamflight later this month. Pic: Michael Gillen

Dreamflight is a UK charity that takes children aged eight to 14 with a serious illness or disability on their special holiday to Orlando to meet Mickey Mouse and all his friends.

The families of youngsters don’t have to pay a penny with the £1 million trip funded solely by the charity.

Mum Jodie said Frazer is counting down the days until he heads off on the ten-night holiday.

"Frazer was nominated for Dreamflight 2024 by his incredible neuromuscular nurse Jennifer Dunn of Glasgow Children’s Hospital but unfortunately his nomination had to be withdrawn because he was referred for emergency surgery to place a permanent PEG feeding tube,” she said. “Frazer received his surgery in October last year he has recovered well and has more energy than ever before.

"Frazer was nominated again this year by Jennifer and was chosen as one of the 192 VIC (very important children) on board Dreamflight 2025.”

She explained that he received his invitation on his last day of Primary 7 in July and all of his friends were there to share the special moment. Frazer’s little brother Robbie handed him his invitation as his friends cheered.

Jodie added that nine-year-old Robbie is Frazer’s biggest fan is not at all jealous his brother is going on the trip without them as he knows how much he endures and deserves the holiday.

Frazer will be part of the Marvels group, 16 children from the west of Scotland who will travel from Glasgow later this month to London to meet with the rest of the VIC’s. The children will spend a night in London celebrating before they board the chartered Dreamflight to Orlando the next morning.

The youngster will be looked after by Dr Ben Reynolds, also from Glasgow Children’s hospital, on the trip and Jodie said he has been a fantastic support since they have been paired up.

"Dr Ben has been volunteering on the Dreamflight for over ten years. Frazer had a hospital stay recently and Dr Ben took the time to come to his ward to spend some time getting to know Frazer. We also had a Dreamflight meet up day in September where we got to meet everyone going from Glasgow including the pilot and cabin crew – everyone is just so incredibly kind and I know Frazer is in the safest hands.

“The kids will visit all of the parks, a shopping mall and swim with dolphins.

"When the Dreamflight lands in America they close all of the roads and the kids get a police escort to the hotel. Frazer requires oxygen to fly, this costs us a small fortune every year to take him abroad as it’s not something that airlines provide or the NHS can prescribe but nothing is out of reach on Dreamflight they have everything covered.”

Jodie added that the Dreamflight trip has come at a perfect time for Frazer as he has some big changes going on just now with his physical health.

“His condition is beginning to take a real toll on his body and he’s beginning to realise his limitations and how much he’s beginning to struggle with certain things. I think this trip is going to completely reshape his frame of mind and show him just how capable, resilient and independent he is.

"I am so incredibly proud of him he is the most courageous boy ever. I know he is going to have the time of his life and he deserves every single second of it.”